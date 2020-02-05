|
Passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Andrew's Terrace LTC, Cambridge, at the age of 86. Horst was the son of the late George "Fritz" and Gertrude Fubel. Remembered by his good friends Larry Bisch and family, and Arthur Woods. He was born in Germany and immigrated to Canada in 1958 with his parents. They settled on a farm in the Mount Forest area. After the death of his parents, he moved to the Wellesley area where he bought two farms and developed a successful broiler operation. Horst worked hard on his farms all his life. His true joy in life was operating his farms and managing his broiler barns, both of which he did so well. At Horst's request, there will be no visitation or funeral service. Spring burial will take place in Mount Forest Cemetery where he will be once again with his beloved parents. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 5, 2020