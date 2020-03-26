|
Passed away on March 25, 2020 at Hospice Wellington at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Manuel (2007). Loving mother of Manuel (Eduarda), Maria Lopo (Antonio), Jerry (Maria) and Joe (Diane) and the late Maria DaSilva. Dear mother-in-law of Jose DaSilva. Avo to 13 grandchildren and Bisavo to 15 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. A private family Liturgy Service will take place on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Fr. Brian Quigley of St. Joseph's R.C. Church officiating. Interment will take place at Williamsburg Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Wellington Hospice would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Hortencia's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 26, 2020