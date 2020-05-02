Passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 92, after a brief illness. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Mary F. Lang, his daughter Dorothy and Brent Biggar, his grandson Travis Biggar and Jenn Law, and his great grandson Ryder. Howard will be very fondly remembered, and missed by his brother in law and sister in law, Al and Flo Lawrence from Roseville, California. He will also be greatly missed by his niece Linda Lawrence of Broomfield, Colorado, and his nephews, Don (Mary Ann) Lawrence of New York City, Bob (Margaret) Lawrence of Grass Valley, California and Rick (Amy) Lawrence of Oregon City, Oregon. Howard was predeceased by his parents William and Florence Lang, and his sister Marguerite Ormston. Howard was born in Montreal Quebec on November 28, 1927. He moved to Kitchener, Ontario in 1953 and started a successful career in the Welding Supplies Industry. During his career he was president of the Canadian Welding Society, a position he was always very proud of. Howard had a passion for volunteering and giving back to his community. This led him to a life time membership with the Lions Club of Kitchener. He was president of the Lions Club of Kitchener at one time, and always enjoyed working with other Lions members out in the community. He also enjoyed volunteering at Trinity United Church, and was a member of their FOBC group. He enjoyed entertaining friends and playing bridge. He was always the life of the party! It was always Howard's plan to retire at age 55 and start to travel more and spend the summer months at their cottage at Woodland Beach; and this is what he did. Upon retirement Howard and Mary traveled extensively and had many, many wonderful years at their favourite place, their cottage. Howard's family would like to extend their heartfelt thank you to all the Doctors and Nurses at St. Mary's Hospital, 6th Floor. Your compassion and wonderful care to Howard is gratefully appreciated. Donations to the charity of your choice in Howard's name will be greatly appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St N., Breslau. A book of online condolences may be signed at memorycemetery.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 2, 2020.