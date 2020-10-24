BERG, HOWARD CARL Of Kitchener passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 in St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 76. Survived by the mother of his children, Nancy, of Kitchener. Dear father of Deborah (Tim) of Baden and Susanne (Mike) of Durham and grandfather of four children; Cole, Caroline, Trinity and Makayla. Fondly remembered by his sister, Helen Schaefer of Kitchener, and his nephew, Ted Schaefer of Australia. Predeceased by his parents, Henry Emmanuel and Frieda Berg. Funeral home visitations and service will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery, 2723 Victoria Street North, Breslau, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 starting at 1:00 pm. Guests wishing to attend are asked to contact Memory Gardens at 519-904-0400. To leave online expressions, memories or condolences, please visit www.memorycemetery.ca
.