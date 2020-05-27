Howard Cressman Gimbel age 98, died Monday May 25, 2020 at Parkwood Mennonite Home, Waterloo after a brief illness. Born November 10, 1921 in Breslau Ontario to parents Irvin & Ada Gimbel. Predeceased by his siblings and their spouses, Oren (Nina), Verda Gimbel, Helen (Urias) Martin, Ruth (Rex) Weber and Ken (Isabel). Loving soulmate of the late Carol Gimbel (Snider) (April 2014). Survived by Carol's sisters, Elaine Yoder, Columbiana, Ohio, Lucille Weber and Delphine Gingrich, Waterloo. Brother-in-law Bob Fitzgerald, Waterloo and sister-in-law Mary Kay Snider, Apollo Beach, Florida. Predeceased by in-laws Bill Yoder, Joe & Elizabeth Weber, Mervin Gingrich, Jean Fitzgerald, and Howard B. Snider. Cherished Father of Susan Gimbel (Murray Feldman) Tiruvannamalai, India, Phyllis Roth (Barry), Conestogo. Loving Grandfather to Azar Niekamp, Toronto, and Nick Roth, Conestogo. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Howard's working career began on the family farm where he tended to the animals, acquiring a special love of horses. From the Dominion Woollen Mills during WW2 to Silverwood Dairy delivering milk with a horse and wagon to a travelling food salesman with Stafford Foods and ending his career at Mennonite Foundation (now Abundance). He was an active member of Erb Street Mennonite Church up until his very senior years. He sat on various boards, Fairview Mennonite Home, MCC Relief Sale and Mennonite Aid Union. Volunteerism played an important role in his life. For 20 years following retirement, he drove cancer patients to Toronto and London hospitals. He thoroughly enjoyed being a Big Brother. Playing ball as a young man and father to umpiring fast ball and slow pitch in later years, he spent many summer nights on the ball field. Giving leadership to Church league hockey in Elmira was his winter sport for 33 years, retiring at age 80. Howard's family sincerely thanks Parkwood Mennonite Home staff and caregivers for the loving compassionate care given to our father. A family graveside committal service is planned with a public celebration of Howard's life to be held at a future date. Condolences to the family and memorial donations to Erb Street Mennonite Church or Parkwood Mennonite Home may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 27, 2020.