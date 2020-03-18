|
|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Howard Curry, known affectionately by his family as Boppa. A devoted husband of 61 years to Lorraine, father to Tammy Foster (Trevor) and Wanda Halmo (Steve), grandfather to Camila, Chris (Kristen), Jack (Brian), Jess (Ryan), Jill, Emily, great grandfather to Taya, Jordan, Jaidyn, James, Noah, Maddy and a special Uncle to Jamie (Tiffany and Alex). Survived by his brother Clarence (Barb) and his sister Alice (Keith). Predeceased by his parents, Luella and Neven, and siblings Jean, Jack, Gerald, Isabel, Teddy, Bob and Betty. Loved by many nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends. Born in Parry Sound New Year's Day 1935, Howard was a strong lover of hockey, never missing a Toronto Maple Leafs or Kitchener Rangers game. In fact, the family believes Howard chose to pass on March 13th because he couldn't stand the fact that the Rangers' game scheduled for that evening was canceled! You could always find him reading, sketching, playing horseshoes, listening to music, or playing the guitar and harmonica. He was a humble man with a sharp wit who was always lending a hand to a neighbour in need, whether it was shoveling snow or walking their dog. Howard enjoyed being outdoors and found peace being surrounded by nature. He was also an animal lover who adored his many pets over the years: Doug, Gerdie, Lulu, Scoma, Snuggles, Humphrey and Nico. Howard doted on his lifelong sweetheart Lorraine and made sure to never miss an anniversary or birthday without buying her flowers, even in his final days. He was an instantly friendly man whose kind and sweet soul will be remembered fondly and missed dearly. We love you Boppa. "Thanks for tea and keep your stick on the ice!" Howard passed away peacefully in his sleep at Hospice Wellington on March 13th, 2020. The support of their staff was immeasurable during a difficult time. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Wellington online www.hospicewellington.org or by phone at (519)-836-3921. Howard's Celebration of Life will be held at the Polish Legion 601 Wellington St North Kitchener, Ontario Sunday, May 24, 2020 4-7 p.m.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 18, 2020