Passed away peacefully Monday, October 12. 2020 at Sakura House in Woodstock surrounded by family. Doug was born November 27, 1935. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Norma (nee Rodger); children Cindy Crawford (late Scott), Greig (Mary) and Rodger (Sandra); grandchildren Melissa and David Crawford (Laura), Jack and Cam Mordue, Dawn Zarsen (Cory), Corey Zarsen (Kristine) and Emma Mordue; and great-grandchildren Lucas and Ayden Zarsen and Aiden Harvey. He is also survived by sisters Bernice Zehr (late Arnie), Florence (Charlie), brothers Donald (Carol), Erland, sister-in-law Ruth as well as brother-in-law Will Rodger (Jackie) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Gordon and Edna and brother Derwood and mother-in-law Helen and father-in-law John Rodger. Doug's life was a full and active one. His working life had several chapters. He operated his own fuel business for many years and sold cars for many more. These experiences yielded enduring friendships, a result of his good humour and genuine interest in the people he met along the way. He lived his entire life in or near Drumbo and Bright, but he and Norma traveled to all corners of the world. In later years, a source of pride was his stewardship of the horse show at the Drumbo Fall Fair. Cremation has taken place. A public graveside service for Doug will be held at the Drumbo Cemetery on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Drumbo Lions Club or Drumbo Agricultural Society and can be arranged through the Glendinning Funeral Home (519-684-7409). Expressions of love and sympathy may be posted and viewed online at www.gffh.ca