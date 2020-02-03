Home

Of Cambridge, Ontario and Jamaica W.I. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital at age 75. Beloved husband of Paula for 51 years. Lovingly remembered by son Jason (Johanna), grandson Talon; his brother and sisters, extended family and many friends. Howard's family appreciates the messages of encouragement, expressions of sympathy, and prayers. Our thanks to the nurses and staff at Cambridge Memorial Hospital for their kind and compassionate care. Special thanks to the many caring PSWs who looked after Howard while he was at home. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Howard's life will be held at a later date at Trinity Anglican Church, Cambridge. Arrangements entrusted to Corbett Funeral Home, Cambridge.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 3, 2020
