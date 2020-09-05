Howard Hennig

Passed away on September 1, 2020 in Kitchener, ON at the age of 76. He will be missed by his beloved wife Esther of 52 years and his loving children: Julie (Evan) & Steven (Sinziana). He is also missed by his grandchildren: Brooklynn, Jackson and Sofia. Howard was a teacher for 28 years for the WRDSB and will be remembered as "Mr. Hennig" by a generation of teachers and students. Upon his retirement he enjoyed golfing with his many friends. Private cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Howard's memorial.