We are saddened to announce that a loving and kind soul has been called home. Howard was born into farming life in Elmira during the Great Depression, working alongside his brothers in the fields using teams of horses and attending a one room school house. Handy and hardworking, he moved to Waterloo to raise a daughter and son with his wife Arlene while working at Waterloo North Hydro for 30 years. Arlene passed away shortly before Howard retired and being a long time member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, he continued to volunteer with a smile and helping hand. He found love again and married Louise with whom he recently celebrated their 20th anniversary of caring for each other. Howie and Louise traveled to Florida in winter and spent the summer at Carson's Camp in Sauble Beach. Howie was one of the dedicated, retired hydro workers who assembled the Wonders of Winter, Christmas lights display every year at Waterloo Park. Predeceased by his parents Emerson and Grace (nee Snyder), his brothers Alvin and Harvey (Sandy) and his first wife Arlene (nee Beilstein). Howie is survived by his loving wife Louise (Herchenrader), his daughter Carolyn (Earl McCluskie), his son James (Theresa Scully), grandchildren Jeremy, Julia and Jennifer Cresswell, his brother Glen of Calgary and many nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held in remembrance. Donations in Howard's memory may be sent to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region and may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. Many heartfelt thanks to Columbia Forest LTC staff for their excellence in service, their caring and compassion, and for keeping the residents safe in this dangerous time.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 29, 2020.