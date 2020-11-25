1/
Howard John McCARREL
Howard passed away peacefully, with wife Martha at his side, at Innisfree House on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 86. Howard is survived by and lovingly remembered by his wife Martha Kuntz, his children Nancy McCarrel (Alan Jondreau), David McCarrel, Douglas McCarrel (Heather), grandchildren Nick, Katie, Kyle, Jacob, Sarah and Raquel, and his extended family Donald (Sandy), Kenneth (Hope), Ronald Kuntz, Linda Minke (Steve Minke deceased), Tina Legge (Donald) and their families. Predeceased by his first wife June McCarrel (nee Small) in 2000 and parents John and Martha (nee Schwass) McCarrel. A special thank you is extended to nurse Courtney, Dr. Yew, and the staff of Innisfree House for their compassionate care. A private family visitation and funeral service will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo. Relatives and friends not attending are invited to participate in a livestream of Howard's service on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. by registering at www.erbgood.com on Howard's obituary page. You are welcome to join the family for the committal service at Sanctuary Park Cemetery in Port Elgin on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to Innisfree House may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 25, 2020.
