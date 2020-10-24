1/
Howard MARTIN
Howard went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 23, 2020 in his 65th year. He will be missed by his beloved wife of 42 years Bonnie (Porter) and his children Julia (Ed) Welsh of Nova Scotia, Jennifer (Kory) Ronan of St. Thomas and Joanne of Kitchener. Precious memories are left with his eleven grandchildren, one great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Loving brother of Irene (Peter) Dyksterhuis, Joyce Fyn and Doreen (Gary) Burnett, predeceased by his sisters Donna Brears and Eileen Dyksterhuis, remembered by brothers-in-law Henry and Wayne. Howard retired after 36 years of dedicated service at Home Hardware, St. Jacobs Warehouse. He was bonkers over the Toronto Maple Leafs and will be dearly missed by his many friends. Cremation has taken place, a private ceremony will be held. Howard will be laid to rest in Harriston Cemetery. If wished, donations to the Kidney Foundation, Canadian Cancer Society or Creekside Church are greatly appreciated.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 24, 2020.
