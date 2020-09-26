Howard Schwass, 81, of Tavistock passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born in Port Elgin on November 18, 1938 a son of the late Ezra and Vera (Geiger) Schwass. Howard worked at the J. G. Field Woollen Mill from 1955-1986 and at Martin Mills and New-Life Mills from 1986-2003. He was predeceased by his wife, the former Esther Jutzi, on January 9, 2020. Howard is survived by four sons, James and wife Cathy Schwass, Richard and wife Jo-Anne Schwass, Bruce Schwass and husband Matt Peck, Greg and wife Donna Schwass; three grandchildren, Daniel Schwass, Matthew Schwass and Meg Kau, and Olivia Schwass; his sister, Margaret Tugwood; his brother and sister-in-law, Vernon and Linda Schwass; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. Hilda and Elmer L. Wagler, Mary Ellen and husband Emanuel Brubacher, Nelson and Barbara Zehr along with several nieces, nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his sister and brothers-in-law, Jean and Vincent Rumig and William Tugwood; his brother-in-law, Lloyd Jutzi in infancy; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Alice and husbands Elmer B. Wagler and Robert Schiedel, Ruby and Vernon Roth, Velma and David Gerber, Laurene Roth and Catherine Zehr. Due to Covid '19 safety measures a private funeral service will be held at Tavistock Mennonite Church. Pastor Jim Brown will officiate. Interment in East Zorra Mennonite Cemetery, 16th line. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Children's Wish Foundation, Tavistock Mennonite Church or The Arthritis Society would be appreciated and may be made through the Francis Funeral Home, 77 Woodstock Street North. Tavistock by calling 519-655-2431. Personal condolences can be posted at www.francisfh.ca
The service will be streamed on the web-site of Tavistock Mennonite Church.