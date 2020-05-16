Hugh Samuel Alfred BRIGHT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hugh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of London, Ontario, formerly of Kitchener, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in his 90th year. He is now reunited with his loving wife Kathy (2017). Loving father to Terri (Ian) Turriff, Lynn (Mark) Geisler, Kelly Slade, David (Kristi) Bright, and Casey (Ira) Fawcett. Proud grandfather to the late Christopher, Rachel, Jennifer, Lindsay, Marley; and great-grandfather to Amy, Lily Rose, and Daniel. Beloved brother of Shirley (late Eddy) Sharratt and Tom (Sally) Bright. Born to parents, Clifford and Effie Bright, in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba. He grew up in Galt, Ontario and attended Galt Collegiate Institute. Hugh led a long, fulfilling life. He had many professions and adventures: Naval Aviator in the Royal Canadian Navy; a restaurateur; Supervisor of Technical Services at the Iron Ore Company of Canada, Labrador City; an Electrical Technician at Uniroyal Goodrich, Kitchener; and Mr. Craftsman for Sears Canada, Kitchener. He was an avid woodworker in his retirement years, who made many beautiful pieces for his family and friends. Gifted with the art of conversation, Hugh made friends wherever he went and always had amazing stories to share. A private interment has taken place at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Breslau, Ontario. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Hugh are asked to consider the Alzheimer Society of Canada or SickKids Foundation. For information and online condolences, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com "Gone from our sight but forever in our hearts."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westview Funeral Chapel
709 Wonderland Road, N
London, ON N6H 4L1
(519) 641-1793
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 16, 2020
My sympathies to the family. I have fond memories working with Hugh (and David) during his time at Uniroyal Goodrich. He was a true gentleman.
Richard Neidert
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved