Of London, Ontario, formerly of Kitchener, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in his 90th year. He is now reunited with his loving wife Kathy (2017). Loving father to Terri (Ian) Turriff, Lynn (Mark) Geisler, Kelly Slade, David (Kristi) Bright, and Casey (Ira) Fawcett. Proud grandfather to the late Christopher, Rachel, Jennifer, Lindsay, Marley; and great-grandfather to Amy, Lily Rose, and Daniel. Beloved brother of Shirley (late Eddy) Sharratt and Tom (Sally) Bright. Born to parents, Clifford and Effie Bright, in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba. He grew up in Galt, Ontario and attended Galt Collegiate Institute. Hugh led a long, fulfilling life. He had many professions and adventures: Naval Aviator in the Royal Canadian Navy; a restaurateur; Supervisor of Technical Services at the Iron Ore Company of Canada, Labrador City; an Electrical Technician at Uniroyal Goodrich, Kitchener; and Mr. Craftsman for Sears Canada, Kitchener. He was an avid woodworker in his retirement years, who made many beautiful pieces for his family and friends. Gifted with the art of conversation, Hugh made friends wherever he went and always had amazing stories to share. A private interment has taken place at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Breslau, Ontario. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Hugh are asked to consider the Alzheimer Society of Canada or SickKids Foundation. For information and online condolences, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com "Gone from our sight but forever in our hearts."
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 16, 2020.