More than a year after a devastating fall, Sunnyside Home provided a welcome home for Hugh Wilfred Flood so he could spend his final weeks with his wife of 67 years. He passed away peacefully in his 91st year on March 23, 2020 surrounded by his family. Hugh is survived by his beloved wife Trish (Patricia Latimer). He was the loving father of six children: David (Kathy), Paul (Karen), Karen Biskey (Michael), Dr. Diane Flood (Bruce McInnis), Michael (Valerie), Ellen Heiman (Tyrone), 14 grandchildren: Lisa (Mike), Michele (Tom), Mark (Becky), Kevin (Jun), Patrick, David, Anne Marie (Matt), Laura, John, Tyler, Ben, Matthew, Denver, Taylor and eight great-granddaughters. Hugh is also survived by his brother Brian (Mary Jo) Flood of Kitchener and his sister-in-law Patricia Flood of Toronto. He was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Margaret (Hinsperger), sister Angela Klaver and brother Dennis Flood. Hugh was born in Kitchener on January 3, 1930. With the exception of his university years, he spent his entire life in Kitchener and Waterloo. In 1949, Hugh and a lifelong friend ventured to Kingston where they spent four years together at Queen's University. It was there that Hugh met his devoted wife. He graduated from Civil Engineering in 1953 and married Patricia on November 7, 1953. Upon graduation, Hugh began his career with the City of Kitchener. He was a loyal employee for 34 years, the last 14 of which were spent as City Engineer, officially the Commissioner of Public Works, after the onset of regional government in 1973. Hugh was a dedicated Queen's alumnus returning to Kingston regularly to celebrate milestone reunions with his classmates. He was also a member of our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Waterloo. Hugh enjoyed 88 years of exceptional health and more than 30 years in retirement. He was an avid bridge player and bowling teammate but his real passion was golf. He was a very proud longstanding member of Westmount Golf and Country Club where he spent more than 60 years working on his game and celebrating family events. Clearly Hugh's proudest achievements were his Queen's Civil Engineering degree and his wise choice of Patricia for his life partner. He raised six wonderful children all the while perfecting his golf game to shoot a tidy score of 80 at the age of 80. The Flood family sincerely appreciates the very special people who provided Hugh's care when it was needed: Promyse Home Care and Hugh's team of dedicated care providers: Pat, Ruth and Anna. Thank you to the exceptional staff at Sunnyside Home who offered care and comfort to Hugh and his family during his final weeks. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends are unable to gather at this time so arrangements are deferred to a later date. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, if desired, donations to the Sunnyside Foundation would be deeply appreciated. Online condolences and donations may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519.745.8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 28, 2020