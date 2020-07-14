Huguette Hutchinson

Huguette Marie Yolande Hutchinson (née Bélanger) of 200 River Street, Fergus, passed away peacefully at Guelph General Hospital Sunday July 12 in her 90th year. Predeceased by her husband Ken Hutchinson in 2013. Beloved mother of Robert and Lorel (Waterloo), Michael (deceased 1961), Stephen and Miriam (London) and Lisa (Edmonton). Dearly remembered by her grandchildren Andrew, Ashley, Danielle, Jenna, Michael and great-grandchildren Gage (Vancouver Island), Skylar and Keegan (both in Edmonton). Huguette was a talented singer and a woman of sophistication and boundless energy. She loved the last chapter of her life surrounded by her cherished friends in the Fergus area and Toronto. Please remember her fondly and with laughter. Honour Huguette by celebrating your memories of her. Huguette will be laid to rest, in a private family ceremony, with her husband Ken and her son Michael at Mount Carmel Cemetery near Exeter, Ontario. Memorial donations can be sent to Groves Memorial Hospital Foundation. Huguette volunteered there for many years. Arrangements entrusted to the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Home 280 St. David St. S. Fergus 519.843.3100 www.grahamgiddyfh.com
.