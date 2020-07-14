1/1
Huguette Hutchinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Huguette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Huguette Marie Yolande Hutchinson (née Bélanger) of 200 River Street, Fergus, passed away peacefully at Guelph General Hospital Sunday July 12 in her 90th year. Predeceased by her husband Ken Hutchinson in 2013. Beloved mother of Robert and Lorel (Waterloo), Michael (deceased 1961), Stephen and Miriam (London) and Lisa (Edmonton). Dearly remembered by her grandchildren Andrew, Ashley, Danielle, Jenna, Michael and great-grandchildren Gage (Vancouver Island), Skylar and Keegan (both in Edmonton). Huguette was a talented singer and a woman of sophistication and boundless energy. She loved the last chapter of her life surrounded by her cherished friends in the Fergus area and Toronto. Please remember her fondly and with laughter. Honour Huguette by celebrating your memories of her. Huguette will be laid to rest, in a private family ceremony, with her husband Ken and her son Michael at Mount Carmel Cemetery near Exeter, Ontario. Memorial donations can be sent to Groves Memorial Hospital Foundation. Huguette volunteered there for many years. Arrangements entrusted to the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Home 280 St. David St. S. Fergus 519.843.3100 www.grahamgiddyfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graham A. Giddy
280 St. David Street S
Fergus, ON N1M 2L5
(519) 843-3100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Graham A. Giddy Funeral Homes Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved