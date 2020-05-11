Hylke Wynja passed away peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Saviour on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved husband for almost 50 years of the late Berendina (Hesselink) Wynja (2004). Loving father of Rob Wynja of Renfrew, Chris (Carter) Leshuk of Waterloo, and Marlene (Tom) Power of Dundas. Lovingly remembered by his seven grandchildren, Jordan (Valerie) Wynja, Jessica (Willy) Versteeg, Nickolas Wynja (Ashley Perkins), Timothy and Kyria Leshuk, and Emily and Brendan Power. Great-grandfather of five. Dear brother of Auke (Janny) and Klaas (Nell), and dear uncle of Ids (Annie), all of the Netherlands. Predeceased by his parents Gerben and Akke (Holkema) Wynja, sister Idske Wynja, and brothers Sjoerd (Jetske), Hendrik (survived by Klazien), and Petrus (Marie), all of the Netherlands. Brother-in-law of Bertus (Dinie, and the late Hennie) te Winkel of Drayton and Henry (Lillian) te Winkel of St. Clements. Predeceased by his brothers-in-law John (Gerda) Hesselink and Hendrik (survived by Dinie) Hesselink, all of Drayton, and sister-in-law Truida (Gerrit) Roerdinkholder of the Netherlands. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Hylke lived a long and active life. His strong unwavering faith gave him peace and a solid foundation for life. He enjoyed photography and woodworking, and generously shared his handiwork with others. A private family interment service will be held at the Hawkesville Cemetery on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The family would sincerely appreciate if extended family and friends would share their condolences on the Dreisinger Funeral Home website. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Power to Change Ministries (Canada) would be appreciated. The family wishes to thank the staff at The Village at University Gates for the exceptional and compassionate care they provided to Hylke during his time with them. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 11, 2020.