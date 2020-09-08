Ida FISCHER

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Listowel Memorial Hospital at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Fischer (2012). Loving mother of Dieter (Sonja) and Harry (Debi McKinnon). Cherished Oma of Sarah (Jon), Amy (Graham) and Madison. Step-grandmother of Jenna (Neill) and Zach (Laura). Dear sister of Gertrude (late Guenther), Irma (late Hans), Ewald (Hedda) and Helmut (Johanna). Ida's family will receive relatives and friends from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 and from 10-10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral Service in the Chapel on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Please note that if you plan to attend either the visitation or the service, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP through the funeral home website. Interment Woodland Cemetery. We would like to thank the nurses and Jody Houston, SW at Listowel Memorial Hospital for their caring and compassion in looking after our mother. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
