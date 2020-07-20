1/1
Ida SONNENBERG
Passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Freeport Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 98. Loving mother to Edeltraud "Trudy" Losereit (Manfred) and Herbert (Linda). Cherished Omi to Annette (Paul), Pamela (John), Kevin (Julie), Tania (Phillip), Michael (Marika) and Mark (Brittany) and Great Omi to Grayson, Lukas, Emily, Cameron, Joshua, Luke, Alexandra, Eleanor, Hayden, Morgan, Kallie, Julian, Landen and Evelyn. Predeceased by all her siblings. A private family visitation and funeral will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467, on Saturday, July 25, 2020. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or the Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ida's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 20, 2020.
