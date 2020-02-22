|
With sadness the family of Idella Nafziger announces her peaceful passing, on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, in her 91st year. Idella was predeceased by her beloved husband Lewis (August 7,2019) to whom she was married for 65 years. She will be missed by her children Brenda and Bernie Howorth, Lila and Mike Tusch, Roger and Sharon Nafziger, Stephen and Heather Nafziger, Grant and Juanita Nafziger. Beloved Grandmother of Allison Yantzi (Andrew), Lauren Hauptmann (Lucas), Kevin Howorth (Sydney) and Leanne Howorth (Nick), Amie Weber (Alex), Melissa Kelterborn (Scott), Courtney Miller (Jonathan), Jaime Jacomen (Tom), Kristen Nafziger, Joshua Nafziger (Shannon), Jillian Nafziger (Dan), Thomas Nafziger (Alycia), and Travis Nafziger. She took great joy in her great-grandchildren Evelynn Yantzi, Loghan and Jaxon Weber, Bennett and Weston Kelterborn, Brinley and Scarlet Miller, Brandon and Olivia Nafziger, Mya, Molly, and Macy Jacomen, and Cameron and Everly Nafziger. Idella was the daughter of Moses Jantzi and Adeline (Roth) Jantzi and is survived by her siblings Mahlon (Sadie) Jantzi, and Marie Zehr. Besides her husband she was predeceased by her son William Dean Nafziger, her grandson Jonathan Lewis Howorth, and great-granddaughter Harper Ella Miller. Lewis and Idella were married at Cedar Grove Mennonite Church in 1953, then attended Maple View Mennonite Church, and were faithful members of Wellesley Mennonite Church. While raising 6 children and working on the farm, Idella drove school bus for many years. She and Lewis enjoyed wintering in Sarasota, Florida and spending time in the summer, at Chesley Lake. She was an avid bowler and competitive card player. We will all miss her homemade candy at Christmas. Family and friends may call at Wellesley Mennonite Church 157 David Street, Wellesley on Tuesday, February 25th, from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the church on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Pastor Kara Carter officiating. Interment at Rush's Cemetery will follow the service. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations are invited for St. Mary's Hospital Foundation. www.futher-franklinfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 22, 2020