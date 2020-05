Or Copy this URL to Share

Ike (Ejgil) Denton died Friday May 8 2020 at Freeport Hospital of cancer, at 81 years of age. Ike was born in Copenhagen Denmark. He was an avid golfer and will be greatly missed by his many friends. He will be cremated but due to gathering restrictions there will be no funeral at this time.



