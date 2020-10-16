Ilona Tschirhart

Passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at her home in Kitchener at the age of 90. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Delbert for 63 years. Cherished mother of Janet, Kathryn, and John. Will be missed by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Private cremation has taken place and a private family service will be scheduled at a later date. Interment at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
