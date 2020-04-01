|
Passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Melvin Hoffman. Loving mother of Joan Parker (Dave) and Diane Caughill (Brian Peyton). Sadly missed by two grandchildren Melanie Howarth (Todd) and Meagan Wadeson (Andy) and 5 great grandchildren Nicholas, Charlotte and Benjamin Howarth; Isla and Olivia Wadeson. Predeceased by parents Gertrude and Clarence Hill. Dear sister of Harvey Hill (2003) his wife Lena (2002), Emerson Hill (2018) his wives Eveline (1969) and Eleanor, Arno Hill and his wife Thelma, Dorothy Koehler and her husband Bill (2008), Walter Hill and his wife Gloria, Selma Kempel and her husband Ray. Also missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Inez was a devoted volunteer for Freeport Hospital, Sunnyside Home and St. Luke's Lutheran Church for many years. There will be a private burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery and a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. A heartfelt thankyou to Trinity Village and St. Mary's Hospital for the care and compassion shown to Inez. Memorial donations may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Kitchener or St. Mary's Hospital Foundation Kitchener. www.memorycemetery.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 1, 2020