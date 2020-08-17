Ingrid Kuehner

Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 70. Loving mother of Anne Kuehner (Jason Ringer) and cherished grandmother of Emily and Jacob Ringer. Dear sister of Hermann Kuehner and Angela Kempster. She will also be fondly remembered by extended family in Canada, Germany and Austria. Predeceased by parents, Frederick and Anne Marie Kuehner and brother, Frederick (Fritz). A private family service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the Henry Walser Funeral Home Chapel, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Relatives and friends may join Ingrid's service via live stream at henrywalser.com/live-streaming
. Private cremation to follow with burial at Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the CMHA Waterloo Wellington or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Ingrid's memorial.