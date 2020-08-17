1/1
Ingrid Kuehner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ingrid's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 70. Loving mother of Anne Kuehner (Jason Ringer) and cherished grandmother of Emily and Jacob Ringer. Dear sister of Hermann Kuehner and Angela Kempster. She will also be fondly remembered by extended family in Canada, Germany and Austria. Predeceased by parents, Frederick and Anne Marie Kuehner and brother, Frederick (Fritz). A private family service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the Henry Walser Funeral Home Chapel, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Relatives and friends may join Ingrid's service via live stream at henrywalser.com/live-streaming. Private cremation to follow with burial at Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the CMHA Waterloo Wellington or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ingrid's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved