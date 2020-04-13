|
Ingrid Raymond departed this earth on Maundy Thursday, April 9, 2020 to celebrate her 85th birthday and Easter weekend in heaven. She was predeceased by steadfast faithful parents Heinrich Gangolf Burghardt and Charlotte Ida Hedwig Elisabeth Burghardt (nee Mammitzsch), her cherished husband of 40 years Ralph Raymond and her revered brother Gangolf Burghardt. She leaves a circle of family and friends tightly woven together through her love, including her beloved companion of the past 20 years John Toews and three dear sisters Karin Toolsie, Dorit Kroells and Marion Schultheiss (and Eugene), as well as ten nieces and nephews, their spouses and their 17 children across Waterloo region, Germany, and Australia. Wherever she went, she collected beautiful friends weaving all together into a beautiful mosaic of community across generations, cultures, languages, education and professions. Her golden tongue, gift of hospitality, ability to persuade and her goal-oriented manner meant that no person she met, nor any place she passed through would ever be the same. In addition to her love of people, she was always there for the underdog and like Francis of Assisi, she regarded the welfare of animals as a precious stewardship entrusted to her. A dedicated customs agent with Otis Elevator in Hamilton Ontario for many years, and later a realtor with Royal LePage in Huntsville, Ontario, she will be remembered as one who could never sit idle. "Your love has given me great joy and encouragement because you...have refreshed the hearts of the Lord's people." (Philemon 1:7) Ingrid's vivacious personality and zest for living well will be fulsomely celebrated at her & John's annual bbq after this season of reflection and once protocols permit. Until then, her family heartily invites everyone's virtual attendance at the service by viewing it live stream on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. Donations may be made to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or to Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church in her honour. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ingrid's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 13, 2020