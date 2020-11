Thank you from the Toolsie family we would like to thank every one for their kindness, thoughts and prayers in the passing of Ingrid Raymond and of Alexander Toolsie. It is truly nice to know all the support we have received from family, friends, neighbors and coworkers alike. It is overwhelming to see the support we received and we are truly grateful. Sincerely, The Toolsie Family



