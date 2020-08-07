Ionel CALOIAN

Passed away on August 4, 2020 at Grand River Hospital at the age of 51. Beloved husband of Iuliana. Loving father of Stefan. Cherished son of Elena and the late Gheorghe. Dear brother of Florentina (Florin) and Meluta (Dorin). Will be remembered by his mother-in-law, Iuliana and brother-in-law Corneliu (Liliana). Ionel's family will receive relatives and friends from 6 - 8 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12 p.m. at St. Mary and Holy Martyrs Brancoveanu Orthodox Church, 40 Bridge Street West, Kitchener. Interment at Williamsburg Cemetery. Extended family and friends may view Ionel's service at https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
Guests must RSVP to attend Ionel's visitation and service and are required to wear a face mask. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Ionel's memorial and to RSVP.