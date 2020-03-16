|
Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener, at the age of 98 years. Irene was the beloved mother of Joyce Jamieson, Arthur (Julie), Carol Csuntul, Robert (Gina), Glenn, and Dianne (Murray) Weldon. Loved grandmother of Michelle (Kevin), David (Michelle), Crystal (Jake), Craig, Rachel (Andy), Will (Erica), and Shawn. Loving great-grandmother of Jamie, Abbigale, and Emma. Dear aunt of Don (Lynda) Kenesky and Janice Kenesky. She was predeceased by her parents Arthur and Ida (Sieling) Kenesky, brother and sister-in-law Lorne (Helen) Kenesky, and sons-in-law Peter Csuntul and Art Kenemy. Irene was a lifetime member of St. James Lutheran Church, St. Jacobs. At Irene's request, cremation has taken place. Due to current public health restrictions, a private family service will be held. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. James Lutheran Church or St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Special thanks to Dr. Campbell, Dr. Hartlick, and the 7th floor nursing staff for their excellent care. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 16, 2020