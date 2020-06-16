Losing a loved one during a pandemic provided unexpected hurdles, thank you Michelle Glendinning for guiding us through this difficult journey. The families of Irene Bitschy would like to extend a sincere thank you to family and friends for phone calls, cards, donations, flowers and food that were sent during this time. A special thank you to Cambridge Memorial Hospital staff for their sincere attention to our mother. Thank you Chaplain Rob for your kind words and support and to Jane Othman for helping us to be able to video chat with our mom. For some this was their last goodbye. Thank you Emmanuel, Julie and Roxanne (Forest Heights) for loving mom as if she were your own. Thank you to all. Charlotte, Sheila, Marlene and Lynda.



