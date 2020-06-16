Irene Bitschy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Losing a loved one during a pandemic provided unexpected hurdles, thank you Michelle Glendinning for guiding us through this difficult journey. The families of Irene Bitschy would like to extend a sincere thank you to family and friends for phone calls, cards, donations, flowers and food that were sent during this time. A special thank you to Cambridge Memorial Hospital staff for their sincere attention to our mother. Thank you Chaplain Rob for your kind words and support and to Jane Othman for helping us to be able to video chat with our mom. For some this was their last goodbye. Thank you Emmanuel, Julie and Roxanne (Forest Heights) for loving mom as if she were your own. Thank you to all. Charlotte, Sheila, Marlene and Lynda.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved