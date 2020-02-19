|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family and friends on February 11, 2020. Irene will be missed dearly by her husband and adoring partner of 45 years, Ralph, as well as her children David (Debbie) and Donna (Chris), Ralph's children Doug and Lori (Greg), her grandchildren Mac, Chris, Shawna-Marie, Leslie (Tom), Braden (Carol) and Devin, and her great-grandchildren Madison and Ben. Our family is very grateful to the wonderful team at Royal Gardens Retirement Residence and the Peterborough Regional Health Centre for their exceptional care and compassion throughout this difficult week. Irene was a well-known artist in the Kitchener area and used her love of painting to teach watercolour classes, which provided her the opportunity to paint with others, something she enjoyed very much. She treasured the many friendships made through her years of practicing and teaching these classes. Whether it was the charm of old houses, the character of back lanes, a cascading waterfall, a quaint fishing village, or her love of Killarney, the many road trips that she and Ralph took together to explore the Canadian landscape offered her inspiration and creative challenges for her next projects. Irene was a very strong, loving and witty woman who will be greatly missed. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Ashburnham Funeral Home in Peterborough. Please visit www.ashburnhamfuneral.ca for online condolences and details regarding a Celebration of Irene's life. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the Sunnyside Foundation - Waterloo Region, 247 Franklin Street North, Kitchener, Ontario N2A 1Y5 or a would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 19, 2020