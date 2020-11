Irene E. Forler, formerly of Waterloo, passed away at St. Marys Memorial Hospital, St. Marys, on November 20, 2020 at the age of 87. Irene worked at Wilfred Laurier University for 37 years in the administration office. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Cremation to take place with a private family interment service at Mount Hope Cemetery in Waterloo. Memorial donations may be St. Marys Healthcare Foundation in St. Marys, Ontario. Online condolences at www.hodgesfuneralhome.ca