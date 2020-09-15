With her husband Walter at her side, Irene passed away at the Freeport Health Center of the Grand River Hospital on Friday, September 11, 2020. Beloved wife of 45 years to Walter Nudyk. Survived by her children, Scott (Nicole) Nudyk, Gary (Bernice) Vannatter, and Brad (Patty) Vannatter; her grandchildren, Zachary, Janine, Cameron (Dana), Jackie (Steve), Melissa (Matt) and Jillian; and her great-grandchildren, Grace, Willow, Ashley, Jaydon, Kurtis, Owen and Emerson. At age 4, her mother Irene Mildred and her baby sister died, months later in the same year, her father Frank Edward Walker died. She is also predeceased by her brother William Rodger and her granddaughter Leanne Vandommelen. Family time was very important to Irene, she would enjoy and celebrate any occasion with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Irene's lifetime career was spent in many facets of Accounting. She was a devoted parishioner of St. John The Evangelist Anglican Church, Elora where she served as Past People's Warden and Treasurer. Irene was a former member of Beta Sigma Phi - Epsilon Beta Chapter where she served as past president and presented with Girl of the Year 1969. Volunteered at Anselma House as a Peer Supporter and at St. John's Kilmarnock School assisting in various ways from fund raising and lunches for junior school. Irene's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Irene's visitation. Due to COVID-19, 15 minutes will be given to share your condolences and face coverings are mandatory. A Private Funeral will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel. Extended family and friends are welcome to view Irene's service via livestream on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. (hernrywalser.com/live-¬streaming
). Private family interment at Woodland Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Anselma House or KidsAbility would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Irene's memorial page and to RSVP to attend visitation.