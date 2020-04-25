|
It is with great sadness that the family of Irene Elleanor Boatman (nee Kelly) announces her passing after a brief illness on April 22, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Carl Boatman, Irene is survived by her loving children George (Barb), Bruce (Pam), Mary (Craig), Paul (Pamela predeceased), Patricia (predeceased), David (Karen), Richard (Kim), Anne (Brian), Grant (Dana) and John. She will also be missed by her grandchildren Anne (Joe), Catherine (Neil), Carolyn, Melissa (Trevor), Heather, Curtis, Michael, Cameron, Alex, Shaun (Vanessa), Jessica, Alicia, Drew, Dylan, Tyler and her great grandchildren Owen, Reid, Fredrick, Cameron and Ava. Predeceased by her parents Emma (nee Fischer) and Edward Kelly and siblings Maurice, Norm (Edna), Sister Florence and Leonard Kelly. Irene is also lovingly remembered by her extended family, friends, nieces and nephews, with special mention to Eunice Weickert, Debbie Voll, Florence Kelly and Brenda Finch. Irene was deeply committed to her faith and lived her life by example. She was a lifelong member of St. Michael's Church and the Catholic Women's League in Waterloo. Irene, originally from Chepstow, Ontario moved to Waterloo in 1941. She met Carl and they were married in 1948, beginning her large family legacy. Irene's spirit of kindness, generosity, happiness and love was admired by everyone who met her. She gave selflessly to her family and her community and shared a fun loving and special connection with children. Her remarkable strength, spirit and laughter will be fondly remembered always. Special thanks to the WWLHIN, Dr. D. Yew and the palliative care team (Sara, Courtney and Brianna), and Emebet Beyene from Home Instead Senior Care. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street St., S., Waterloo on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Irene's extended family and friends may view the service via livestream at www.erbgood.com. A private interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery, Waterloo. Condolences for the family and donations to KidsAbility or a may be arranged through the funeral home www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445. Mom, until we meet again, you will be forever loved and missed.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 25, 2020