It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Irene on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the age of 87 following a sudden illness. Irene was born in London, England on November 5, 1932. After the beginning of WWII, at a very young age, Irene was evacuated from London to Devon in the South of England. There she lived for about six years, separated from her family, but well cared for by a loving housekeeper and blissfully unaware of the horrors of war going on in other parts of England. Irene often referred to these years as the happiest time of her life. In 1953 Irene married the first love of her life, Ronald Ramage, and they had four children: David (Lynne), Elaine (Steve Taylor), Maria (Dan Beattie) and Graham (Kim). In 1966 Irene and Ron made the wise and courageous choice to leave behind their homeland and their families to immigrate to Canada, their land of opportunity. Irene quickly embraced Canada as her new home and remained, to the end, very grateful for the life she and Ron were able to provide for their family here. Irene was predeceased by Ron in 1989 and by the second love of her life, Howard Fleming, in 2018. Irene loved her family deeply, was a true-blue Maple Leafs fan and an avid solver of the New York Times crossword puzzle. She leaves behind her four children, nine grandchildren Justin Ramage, Natalie McAdam, Rebecca Beattie, William Beattie, Christopher Taylor, Paul Taylor, Devin Ramage, Jason Ramage, Sarah Ramage. Nine great-grandchildren, Owen, Lauren, Maggie, Shane, Shanelle, Cohen, Adelaide, Corbin, Chayce and two great-great-grandchildren Dillila and Theo. The family is extremely grateful to the staff and volunteers of Hospice Wellington for the excellent care Irene received during her stay. Donations made in her honour to Hospice Wellington would be most appreciated. Irene will be interred at Woodlawn Memorial Park beside Ron. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 27, 2020