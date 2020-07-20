1/1
Irene MAYO
Born January 13, 1943 in Rushy Pond, Newfoundland, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July 16, 2020 at Trinity Village Care Center in her 77th year. Beloved wife of the late Moody Mayo for 46 years. Loving mother of Bonnie Medeiros and her husband John of Kitchener, Charlotte Jantzi and her husband Barry of Wellsley, Clay Mayo and his wife Sherri of Kitchener and Guy Mayo and his wife Lisa of Kitchener. Cherished Nanny of Tosha Medeiros, Kyle Jantzi, Tyler Mayo and Alicia Jantzi. Survived by her sister Margaret. Irene will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and many friends. Predeceased by her parents John "Jack" and Lucy; mother and father-in-law Thomas and Maude and her siblings Betty, Jessie, Rex and Fred. Irene's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. Guests must RSVP to attend Irene's visitation by calling the funeral home at 519-749-8467 or by following the link below. Masks are mandatory. A private family service will be held at a later date in the funeral home chapel. A special thanks to the staff at Trinity Care Center for their care and compassion. Memorial donations to Trinity Village Care Center or the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Irene's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
