Irene Sarah BITSCHY
Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital at the age of 105 years. Dear mother of Charlotte Kreze (Stan predeceased), Sheila Arndt (Peter), Marlene Christman (John) and Lynda Tranebo (Bjorn). Cherished Grandmother of Randy Kretschman (Janice), Deborah Randall (Richard), Ron Arndt, Carolyn Bauman (Don), Cheryl Greene, John David, Christman (Tanya), Jennifer Christman (Danny), Christopher Auer (Cynthia), Heidi Sproul (Tyson), Emma Tranebo, Timothy Arndt, and Rylee Arndt. She will be missed by her many great-grandchildren. Irene was the last surviving member of her family. Predeceased by her husband William (1988) and her friend Jerry Hein. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. A Private committal service will be held in St. Boniface Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held when restrictions are lifted. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Carmel of St. Joseph in St. Agatha or The St. Boniface RC Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Irene's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
