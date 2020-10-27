Passed away on October 24, 2020 at the age of 91. Predeceased by her loving soulmate Al Schill (2007) of 40 years. She is predeceased by her parents: Annie and Irvine Bieman and her son Roger Searles. She is survived by her sister Janet Lasso and her grandchildren: Troy and Amber. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters: Ruth and Bud Bailey, Howard Bieman, Ken and Pauline Bieman, Ross and Dorothy Bieman, Lorne and Elaine Bieman, Stan and Carol Bieman, Joyce and Gilles Lapointe and brother-in-law Ken Lasso. She is also predeceased by: her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Audrey and Wib Moser, Bill and Dorothy Schill, Mary Ann Olheiser and Murray Olheiser. She is sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and their families. Irene leaves behind good friends Linda and Ron Mederak. Irene was a longtime employee of Uniroyal Rubber until her retirement in 1989. Fun and laughter was the main ingredient in Irene's life. Her red hair was just one part of being outstanding. Nothing better than a joke or a sometimes off colour comment but- always in jest. Life was not always easy and there were many bumps along the way. Irene and Al loved to entertain out at the Blair "ranch" and in their homes enjoying a few drinks and sharing food. It was always a great time had by all. Thank you to the Staff of Clair Hills Chartwell for their wonderful care. Cremation has taken place. A private burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery (Kitchener, ON). A celebration of life will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation - Cardiac Care Unit or the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Irene's memorial.