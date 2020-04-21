|
As an answer to prayer, Iris passed peacefully on April 19, 2020 at Winston Park Long Term Care at the age of 94. She was a faithful mother to her children Terrence (Ruth), Carlton (Marcia) and Phillipia. Grandma's memory will be cherished by Stacey (Jamie), Mark, Michael (Janelle), Mitchelle, Darryl, Vanessa, Jonathan (Heather), Kendra, Nathasha (Patrick), Aiesha (Elvin), Kahlil (Claudia) and Shaquille. Iris was a loving Great Grandmother to 21 beautiful children. Iris was also a stepmother to Huburne, the late Norma, and Bridget, and was a step grandmother to many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be missed by her brother Roy (Elizabeth). Iris was preceded in death by her parents William and Julia Bobb and 12 of her siblings. She was a special aunt to many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Iris left her birthplace, Corentyne, Berbice, Guyana, in 1960 for England to study nursing. She then immigrated to New York and finally relocated to Ontario where she spent her remaining working years as a nurse in Kitchener-Waterloo and Toronto. She characterized a true caregiver, finally retiring at the age of 80. She will be remembered for being a talented seamstress and an amazing cook. Her famous Roti will never be forgotten. Iris' family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Winston Park for their compassionate care of her many years there and for bringing her such joy. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Iris's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 21, 2020