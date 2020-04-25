|
Passed away peacefully on April 23, 2020 after a short illness at Grand River Hospital at the age of 91. Irmgard was the daughter of Heinrich and Gertrude Kempkes (both predeceased). Beloved wife of Bernhard Remmert (predeceased 1991). Cherished mother of Berni (predeceased 2015), Edgar (Carol) and Jeffrey (Manuela Reimer). Dear Oma to Shelley McKenna (Matt), Bryan Remmert, Julie Remmert (Luke Mydlarz). Great-grandmother to Carter and Ireland McKenna. Irmgard is also survived by her sister and best friend Gerta Krusch of Ottawa. Special aunt to Renate Groves (Danny) and Ralph Krusch (Monique). A special thank you to the staff at Grand River Hospital for their care and compassion during this especially difficult time. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Cards available at the Henry Walser Funeral Home or by calling 519-749-8467. Cremation will take place. Due to the current pandemic situation, there will be no services at this time. Services will take place at a later date. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Irmgard's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 25, 2020