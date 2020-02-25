|
|
It is with sadness that we mourn the passing of Irmgarde Miller at Grand River Hospital on Sunday, February 23, 2020 with her family by her side. Irmgarde was born in Baden, Ontario in 1932. She met her husband Elmo while on a voluntary service assignment in Washington, DC and he followed her to Kitchener-Waterloo. Irmgarde worked at MCC from 1964 until becoming the first - and longest serving!- employee with The Mennonite Savings and Credit Union. Irmgarde and Elmo enjoyed travelling, time spent with friends and family at Chesley Lake and were active members at First Mennonite Church in Kitchener. Irmgarde was predeceased by her husband Elmo, her brothers Wally, Harold and Howie Bast and her sister-in-law Gladys. She will be sorely missed by her great friend Marcella Martin and her sister-in-law Pauline Bast. Irmgarde will be lovingly remembered by her children Cheryl Miller and husband Steve Hemming of London and Rod Miller and his wife Sue Gallagher of Waterloo. She had a special relationship with each of her five grandchildren; Tyler and Erin Hemming and Jon, Hannah and Andy Miller. They will miss their grandma's cooking, stories, massages, game playing and, most of all, her kind and gentle spirit. Visitation will take place at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. followed by a short service for immediate family and close friends. In keeping with Irmgarde's commitment to the environment and social justice issues, donations to the MCC Ontario Indigenous Neighbours/Water program https://mcccanada.ca/learn/what/categories/indigenous-neighbours or Shalom Counselling Services would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy and may be arranged through the funeral home, www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 25, 2020