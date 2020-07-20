Irvin Kraemer

Passed away peacefully on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Hamilton General Hospital, at the age of 77 years. Irvin, of Wallenstein, was the beloved husband of Minerva (Weber) Kraemer. Loving father of Delphine (Gavin) Martin of Arthur, Leroy (Shirley) Kraemer of Alma, Leon (Donna) Kraemer of Earlton, Dorothy (Robert) Brubacher of Elmira, Rhoda (Cleason) Martin of Fordwich, and Randy (Susanna) Kraemer of Glen Allan. Also mourned by 30 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Survived by his siblings Mahlon Kraemer, Esther (Solomon) Bowman, and Henry (Seleda) Kraemer. Predeceased by his parents David and Lizzie Kraemer, sister-in-law Salome Kraemer, and granddaughter Angelica Faith Kraemer. A drive-by viewing took place on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 12:30-4:30 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the home of Randy Kraemer. A private family service will be held at the home on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. then to Goshen Mennonite Meeting House for burial and private service by invitation. The call-in phone line will be open at 10:45 a.m., please inquire at 519-638-2790 for the information. The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to neighbours and friends for support since the accident and desire your prayers in the days ahead. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com