Isaac KUEPFER

Of Route 1 Newton, passed away at Listowel Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 82. Isaac was a member of the Old Order Amish Faith. Beloved husband of Christena (Kuepfer) Kuepfer whom he married 60 years ago on September 27th. Loving father of Stephen and Delphine, David and Esther, Dannie and Wendy, Kathleen and Kenneth Albrecht, Marvin and Sarah, Alvin and AnnaMae. Grandpa of 21 grandchildren. Dear brother of Sam Kuepfer and Cornelius and Marie Kuepfer. Brother-in-law of Ruth Kuepfer, Elmina Kuepfer, Mary Ann and Reuben S. Kuepfer, Elmina Kuepfer, Laura and Emmanuel Jantzi, Reuben J. and Fanny Kuepfer and stepbrother of Peter and Bertha Kuepfer, Priscilla and Chris Zehr, David and Eva Kuepfer, Adeline Kuepfer. Remembered by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents Christian W. and Mary (Kuepfer) Kuepfer, daughter-in-law Joyce Kuepfer, granddaughter Julie Ann, parents-in-law Allan Z. and Mattie Kuepfer, stepmother Delilah Kuepfer, brothers and sisters Esther and John Zehr, Israel and Esther Kuepfer, Lena and Amos Kuepfer, Solomon Kuepfer, Catherine and John Jantzi, Jonathon and Lena Kuepfer, Drusilla Kuepfer, Reuben Kuepfer, Levi Kuepfer, sisters-in-law Sarah Kuepfer, Clara Kuepfer and brothers-in-law George Kuepfer and Levi Kuepfer. Family and friends will be received at the family residence, 4939 Perth Line 72, RR1 Newton on Thursday, October 1, 2020 (today) from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 4939 Perth Line 72, RR1 Newton on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. with Bishop Carl Wagler officiating. Interment in the 7th Line Amish Cemetery, Mornington. Due to Provincial Restrictions there will be a limited number of people allowed in the home and at the cemetery. Social distancing must be respected and masks are required. Brenneman Funeral Home, Atwood (519-356-2382) assisted with arrangements. www.brennemanfuneralhome.ca