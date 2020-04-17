|
"The eternal God is thy refuge and underneath are the everlasting arms." Deuteronomy 33: 27a 100 years of age, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Royal Terrace Retirement, Palmerston. Isabelle was born on April 18, 1919 to parents David Samuel and Edith Mae (Leppard) Smith of Elma Township. Beloved wife for 65 years to the late William Her(Bert) Fisher. Predeceased by parents-in-law Frederick Henry and Annie Eleanor (Dickson) Fisher, dear grandson-in-law Steven Douglas Kerr (2013), and cherished daughter, Bonnie Jean (Fisher) Ackert (2019). Loving Mother to daughter Nancy Ann and her husband Dr. Rae S. Fischer, and Mother-in-law to Ernest J. Ackert. Devoted Grandmother to Jeff and Tracy Ackert (Jacob and Joe), Becky and Jairus Maus (Lauren, Emily and Cameron), Mary and David Moss (Hudson and Anderson), Drs. Jason and Shandi Fischer (GraceAnne and Amelia), Matthew and Amy Fischer (Cruz and Layla), and Martha and Ryan McNally (Jackson, Duncan, Renee and Isla). Isabelle was a faithful Christian servant, a humble, caring, generous Lady to family, friends and community, at home and abroad, who dedicated her God-given gifts of time, talents and treasure to the Lord Jesus. "Well Done, Thou Good and Faithful Servant ... Enter Thou into the Joy of the Lord," Matthew 25:21 Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. Interment in Elma Centre Cemetery, Atwood. www.eatonfuneralhome.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 17, 2020