Isobel Hoffman (nee Porteus), formerly of Kitchener-Waterloo, passed away peacefully, on Monday, November 16, 2020 in her 95th year in London. Isobel was born in Chesley, ON and was the only daughter of Andrew Porteus and Laura Lamont. She grew up in Ripley and graduated high-school there before attending Normal School in Hamilton. Her first teaching job was a one room school in Bruce Co., not the easiest of first jobs. She then moved to Kitchener and taught at Prueter Public School. It was in Kitchener she met her future husband, Keith. They were married there in 1954 and settled down to raise their three daughters. Keith's job soon had them moving to various towns in Ontario and finally to St. John's, NL. This turned in to a stay of over ten years until another move, to Ottawa. Isobel is survived by her dear husband Keith and three daughters: Laurie (David Dempster) of St. John's, NL, Merrilee (Evan Chase) of London and Jennifer (Randy Thompson) of Rocky Harbour, NL. She is also survived by her beloved grand children Laurie (Johanna), Zoe (Michael), Benjamin and Maren and the precious great-grandchildren Robert, Isobel and Sylvia. Isobel was a loving Mother, wife and Nana, her daughters are so thankful to have had such a wonderful Mom who nurtured them in childhood and guided them in to the world, teaching by example, the lessons of kindness, empathy and generosity. A private family funeral service will be held. All those attending the funeral home are required to wear masks and follow COVID-19 protocols. Interment in Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener. Donations in Isobel's memory may be made to Plan International Canada, 300-245 Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto, ON M4P 0B3. Arrangements entrusted with A. Millard George Funeral Home, 519-433-5184. Online condolences, memories and photographs shared at www.amgfh.com