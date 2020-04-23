Home

Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre
1001 Ottawa Street South
Kitchener, ON N2E2X5
(519) 743-8900
Beloved wife of the late Jeffrey Pearson for 50 years. Cherished sister of Shirley Martin and Erla Duquette. Dear sister-in-law of Linda Stephen. She will be sadly missed by her nieces and nephews; Paul and Donna Martin, Michael and Stephanie Filsinger, Charlotte Rogers, Shane Stephen, Jennifer and Stephen Fenwick, and Douglas and Brian Hiscox. Predeceased by brothers Ralph Stephen and Lloyd Stephen and sisters Enid Stephen and Marilyn Filsinger. Also predeceased by her parents, Elsie and Reinhard Stephan. Before retiring, Isobel was a long time employee of Sunlife Financial for over 40 years. Her sense of humour and infectious laugh made Isobel a favourite aunt, sister and friend. A private graveside service will be held at Williamsburg Cemetery. If desired, donations would be appreciated to Alzheimer Society of Canada. Share condolences online at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 23, 2020
