Israel Nemeth

Passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2020. With his easygoing nature and genuine smile, Izzy brought light and laughter wherever he went. Izzy had many passions and made an impact on so many. A basketball enthusiast, he coached youth basketball and mentored a new generation of players. Izzy also found happiness with his beloved dogs, who he adored and lavished attention on. His most fierce passion, however, were his relationships. He valued family and friends. He cherished his childhood friendships and held onto them as he grew into adulthood. He took care of those around him and is so dearly missed. A private service will be held at Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, Ontario (519- 749-8467). Private interment to take place at Memory Gardens Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy donations to The Working Centre would be appreciated by the family (Cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
for Israel's memorial.