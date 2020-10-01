1/
Israel Nemeth
Passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2020. With his easygoing nature and genuine smile, Izzy brought light and laughter wherever he went. Izzy had many passions and made an impact on so many. A basketball enthusiast, he coached youth basketball and mentored a new generation of players. Izzy also found happiness with his beloved dogs, who he adored and lavished attention on. His most fierce passion, however, were his relationships. He valued family and friends. He cherished his childhood friendships and held onto them as he grew into adulthood. He took care of those around him and is so dearly missed. A private service will be held at Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, Ontario (519- 749-8467). Private interment to take place at Memory Gardens Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy donations to The Working Centre would be appreciated by the family (Cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Israel's memorial.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
