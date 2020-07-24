1/1
Ivan Cimermancic
With heavy hearts, Ivan's family announces his unexpected passing on July 21, 2020 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of 52 years to Mihaela (Michelle) (nee Rebol). Loving 'Dad' of Barbara Watson (Gary) and Daniel Cimermancic (Monica). Cherished 'Grandpa' of Lukas, Alexa, Markus, Savannah and Dalton. Predeceased by his two infant sons Joseph and Peter, his parents Joze and Cecilija, and his siblings Joze, Alojz, Franci and Marija. He will be missed by many relatives in Canada, the United States and Slovenia. Ivan will be fondly remembered for his zest for life and generous spirit. In 1967, Ivan made the decision to leave his family in his native Slovenia and immigrate to his new home in Canada. He arrived with basically only the shirt on his back to seek better opportunity and never looked back. Ivan worked tirelessly to lay the foundation in Canada to make life better for future generations of his family. He loved being with his family. His pride and joy were his five grandchildren. From babysitting to chauffeuring to supplying lettuce and garlic from his garden, to sharing his homemade wine, you name it, he was up to doing it. Ivan also loved being among his many friends, especially at his favourite home away from home - Slovenski Park, where they would happily sing their native songs including "Kolkor kapljic tolko let, Bog nam daj na svet zivet" Ivan was a faithful member of St. Mark Roman Catholic Parish. According to the BAO, all families and visitors MUST wear face coverings for visitations and services. Ivan's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. Visitors MUST RSVP to attend Ivan's visitation. Due to COVID -19 restrictions, 15 minutes will be given to share your condolences with Ivan's family. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mark Roman Catholic Parish, 55 Driftwood Dr., Kitchener. Extended family and friends are invited to view Ivan's Mass on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. via livestream at www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming. A private family internment will take place at Williamsburg Cemetery. There will be no reception. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation - Cardiac Care Unit would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ivan's memorial page where you may RSVP to attend the visitation.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 24, 2020.
