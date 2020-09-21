1/1
Ivan CUKURIN
Passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020 at Winston Park Retirement Home in Kitchener, Ontario at the age of 71. Predeceased by his parents Ivan and Bara Cukurin. Loving brother to Mira (Mijo) Broz and the late Ljubica Smukavich (Zvonko). Dear uncle to Kristina (Mark) Berlingieri, Cindy (Derek) Penner and Angela (Osiris) Gracias, Karolina (Danijel) Mihelic, John (Tania) Broz and his great-nieces and nephews. Cherished nephew to Ana Cukurin (the late Josip). Will also be remembered by his cousin Anica (Mirko) Lesic and family as well as many other family and friends. Ivan's family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Guests must RSVP to attend the visitation. Masks are mandatory. A private funeral service will be held at Holy Family Croatian Church. Guests are welcome to join for the interment at Woodland Cemetery on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Holy Family Catholic Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ivan's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
