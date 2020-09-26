1/1
Ivan LISTAR
Passed away September 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in his 100th year. Beloved husband of Anna Listar (nee Drgastin) for over 80 years. Father of Lili Mikuljan (Ivan) of Kitchener and Ivan Listar (Maggie) of London. Grandfather to John Mikuljan (Kathleen), Kathy Gaspar (Robert), Allison Silcox (Tim), Ivan Matthew (Lorranne), and Stefan Listar (Heidi). Great-grandfather to Alyssa, Michael, Ryan, Joshua, Ava, Gabriel, Benjamin and Elizabeth. Survived by his sister-in-law Dragica Listar and his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers Mijo and Stjepan, and sisters Ljubica, Dora (Rudi), and Magda (Stjepan). Ivan's family will receive relatives and friends at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467 on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, 15 minutes will be given to share your condolences. The Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Croatian RC Church, 180 Schweitzer St., Kitchener, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. Fr. Miro Grubisic O.F.M. officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Masks are mandatory at the funeral home and Church. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Ivan's visitation and Mass. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada or Holy Family Croatian RC Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Ivan's memorial and to RSVP to attend the visitation and Mass.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Sep. 26, 2020.
