1/1
Ivan W. Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ivan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ivan W. Martin of RR 1, Wallenstein, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener in his 87th year. Father of Melinda and Harvey Martin of Westmeath, Naomi and Sidney Wideman of RR 3, Wallenstein, Rebecca, Menno, Martha and Elo Martin all of RR 1, Wallenstein, Alvin Martin of Conn, Aden and Bernice Martin of RR 1, Wallenstein. Also survived by 25 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his wife Lucinda Weber (2011), parents Aden and Melinda Martin, son Edgar (1963), a daughter and son in infancy, daughter-in-law Luida Martin (2009), brother Edgar Martin (Minerva). Also predeceased by his in-laws Abram, Elvina, Anna and Emma Weber, Elam and Annie Weber, Lovina and Tilman Brubacher, Lydian and Amos Martin, Annie and Amos Martin, Melinda and Allen Martin, Enos and Hannah Weber. A public drive past viewing will be held at his home, 7766 Line 86, RR 1, Wallenstein on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 2 - 7 p.m. and on Thursday, November 26, 2020 from 1 - 4 p.m. Due to Covid-19 regulations, burial and funeral service will be private. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved